Authorities: Woman killed in crash north of Fremont

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a weekend crash of a pickup truck north of Fremont that killed an area woman.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday about 2 miles north of Fremont on a rural county road.

Investigators say the crash killed 20-year-old Dominique Hocij, who was a passenger in the southbound truck.

Investigators say a 21-year-old woman was driving the truck when she lost control of the vehicle, entered a ditch and rolled, throwing Hocij from the truck. Hocij was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 21-year-old driver of the truck was flown to an Omaha hospital in critical condition.

Latest Stories