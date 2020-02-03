Authorities: Woman, child rescued after falling through ice

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) – Officers rescued a woman and a 7-year-old child after they fell through ice into water at Fort Kearney State Recreation Area.
First responders were sent to the park Sunday around 3 p.m. Station KSNB reports the child had broken through after going out onto the ice to retrieve a small dog, and the mother of the girl’s friend went in after the girl.
Rescuers threw the pair a flotation device attached to a long rope and then pulled them to safety ashore.
The two were taken to a Kearney hospital and were expected to recover from their chilly ordeal.
