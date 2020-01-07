Authorities seeking Lincoln inmate who didn’t return from job hunt

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – An inmate who’d been given permission to leave the state’s Community Corrections Center-Lincoln so he could find a job has not returned.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Lincoln police were notified that Anthony Durand had not returned by 5 p.m. Monday. The department also says Durand managed to remove the monitoring device he was wearing.

A prison spokeswoman said Tuesday morning that she had no new information about Durand.

Durand started serving his three-year prison sentence on Sept. 18 last year. He’d been charged with methamphetamine possession, theft and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. 

