Authorities searching for wanted Norfolk man after high-speed pursuit

STANTON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — Authorities in northeast Nebraska are searching for a Norfolk man facing numerous felony charges following a vehicle pursuit on Tuesday.

According to a release, around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Highway 275 about five miles east of Norfolk for a traffic violation.

The driver, Shawnessy Sulley Jr., 21, of Norfolk, was contacted and later asked to exit his vehicle when he suddenly put the car in gear and sped away.

As he was pursued by law enforcement, Sulley reached speeds of nearly 90 mph and threw drug contraband out the car window, which authorities recovered. Sulley’s vehicle blew a tire. Sulley then jumped from the car’s front passenger window as the car still was in motion and ran northeast from the area of South Eastwood and Highway 275 as the vehicle sped into the north tree line off the highway.

While running into a wooded area, Sulley lost his shoes and a perimeter was established as soon as possible with assistance from the Norfolk Police Division, Madison County Sheriff’s office and NSP. An exhaustive search was conducted using drones and the NSP Air Wing and K-9 units.

Sulley has an extensive criminal history. He is a white man last seen wearing no shoes, a white t-shirt and blue shorts, with dreads in his hair and multiple tattoos and should be considered dangerous due to his unlawful behavior.

Authorities said Sulley has numerous contacts in Norfolk and the Stanton area.

Anyone who sees Sulley is asked to contact their local law enforcement by calling 911.