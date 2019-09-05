Authorities say Wyoming man killed in Nebraska I-80 crash

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Wyoming man died after his car collided with tanker truck on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. Tuesday, about 7 miles west of Sidney. The Nebraska State Patrol says 20-year-old Chance Seivley was headed west when his car ran off his lane and onto rumble strips. The patrol says Seivley overcorrected and crossed the median, striking the eastbound tanker truck.

Authorities say Seivley was pronounced dead at the scene. He lived in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Station KNEB reports that the truck driver suffered only minor injuries. He was identified as 57-year-old Monte Larson, of Salina, Kansas.