Authorities say car driver killed in Nebraska collision with truck

MAYWOOD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed when his car crashed into an oncoming semitrailer in southern Nebraska’s Frontier County.
The collision occurred a little after 2:30 p.m. Monday, about 3 miles northwest of Maywood on U.S. Highway 83.
The Frontier County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the car was headed south when it crossed the center line to pass another vehicle but collided with the northbound truck.
The car driver was identified as 28-year-old Keith Padilla, who lived in McCook. The unidentified truck driver was taken to Community Hospital in McCook for treatment of minor injuries.
The collision is being investigated.
Latest Stories
- Children’s Cancer Connection receives $10,000 grant, helps send children to summer camp
- The 29th Annual Jazz festival featuring Jazz Trio will be held on October 31
- Storm Lake woman arrested after causing disturbance and striking, kicking two officers
- Sioux City school organization receiving statewide recognition for Gay-Straight Alliance
- Nebraska woman accused of stealing more than $100K from agency