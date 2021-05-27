Authorities reviewing surveillance video as search for missing 11-year-old Nebraska boy continues

LA VISTA, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska authorities gave an update on the search for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since May 17.

According to the La Vista police, Ryan Larsen is considered an Endangered Missing Person and due to the time that passed without any sign of him, investigators are exploring all scenarios in Missing Persons cases.

(1 of 2) THURSDAY MAY 27 UPDATE on the search for Ryan Larsen. pic.twitter.com/V2aJxbbDG5 — La Vista Police (@lavistapolice) May 27, 2021

Police say they are analyzing surveillance video and with the help of FBI experts, they are using technology to further enhance video for additional review.

La Vista authorities said they are continuing to partner with the FBI, the Nebraska State Patrol and other local and state agencies until Larsen is found.

The last confirmed sighting of Larsen was on May 17, where authorities believed he was captured on surveillance video from La Vista Keno, and a resident witnessed him that area soon after.

Officials suspended the search of a lake and the Walnut Creek Recreation Center earlier this week.

Police say the child has a history of hiding from his family and authorities.

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten says police have had to find the boy at least half-a-dozen times, but that he’s never been missing for days at a time. Lausten also noted that Ryan has been without his seizure medication since he’s been missing.

Larsen is described as 5’8″ and around 125 lbs. If anyone sees him or has any information regarding his whereabouts, call 911.