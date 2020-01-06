Authorities release name of Wisconsin woman killed in Nebraska interstate collision

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) – Authorities have released the name of a Wisconsin woman who died in a collision involving a semitrailer on Interstate 80 in Hall County.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Department identified her Monday as 72-year-old Mary Niedermeier, who lived in Madison, Wisconsin.

First responders were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to a spot about four miles southwest of Grand Island.

They found the woman later identified as Niedermeier had already died.

The collision involved the semitrailer and a vehicle in which Niedermeier was a passenger.

Information about both drivers has not been released.