Authorities looking for missing Nebraska teen

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) –An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued in eastern Nebraska for a teen from Boystown, Nebraska.

The Boystown Police Department is attempting to locate, Patrick L Haney, Jr. who is a 16 years old, black male, approximately 5’ 6″ tall, approximately 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and wearing a yellow sweatshirt, black pants, and white shoes.

Haney is missing from the 200 block of Maher Drive, Boys Town, Nebraska, He was last seen at 11:00 pm on March 26, 2020.

Authorities said Haney suffers from a serious medical condition that could be life-threatening.

Anyone with any information about Haney’s whereabouts, please call 911, or contact the Boystown Police Department at 800-835-1468 immediately.