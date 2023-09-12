NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man at a lake in southwest Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) received a request for assistance from the Nebraska Game and Parks Friday around 9:30 a.m. about a missing person and a boat. An unoccupied Ford F-150 pickup and an empty boat trailer were found at a boat ramp at the Swanson Reservoir State Rec Area in Hitchcock County.

The Nebraska Game and Parks found the boat out on the lake unoccupied. The NSP used sonar equipment to find what they believed was a body underwater near the boat ramp.

The body was recovered and identified as Michael Harrison, 68, of Goodland, Kansas. Harrison was also the boat’s owner.

Hitchcock County asked the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate Harrison’s death. Foul play is not currently suspected pending an autopsy. An investigation is ongoing.