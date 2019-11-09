Authorities: Body of missing Nebraska hunter found in lake

LOUP CITY, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials say the body of a duck hunter who was thrown into a lake when his boat capsized has been recovered.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says conservation officers and rescue divers found the body of 21-year-old Anthony Dush, of Saint Paul, in Sherman County Reservoir around 9 p.m. Friday.

Dush and another hunter were on a duck hunt traveling across the lake in a boat Friday when it capsized, throwing both into the water. The other hunter swam to a nearby cabin and called for help.

An investigation of the incident is ongoing.

