LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska authorities are looking for a 19-year-old woman that went missing last week.

According to Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), authorities are searching for Ashleigh Wanasha, 19, of the Sioux Santee Nation who was reported missing on March 27.

She is described as five foot four inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 120 pounds.

A Facebook post stated that Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Council is asking assistance from the public in helping the Santee police and Wabasha’s family in locating her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact the Santee Police and Wabasha’s parents.