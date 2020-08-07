August 6: 332 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of August 6 at 6:15 p.m., there were a total of 27,821 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 332 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus remains 340.

The DHHS reports that 20,176 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 151 active hospitalizations with 1,688 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 294,198 people have been tested with 266,081 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.