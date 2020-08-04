August 4: Nebraska exceeds 27,000 COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of August 4 at 6:30 p.m., there were a total of 27,178 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 222 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus remains at 332.

The DHHS reports that 19,764 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 151 active hospitalizations with 1,644 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 287,394 people have been tested with 259,927 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.