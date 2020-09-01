August 31: 5 additional COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of August 31 at 6:45 p.m., there were a total of 34,287 cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 241 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus is at 397, five more from yesterday

The DHHS reports that 26,177 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 161 active hospitalizations with 2,006 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 363,617 people have been tested with 328,788 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.