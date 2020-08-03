August 3: Nebraska nearing 27,000 cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of August 3 at 6:35 p.m., there were a total of 26,956 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 254 new cases.

The DHHS reports that 19,677 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 152 active hospitalizations with 1,644 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 284,145 people have been tested with 256,903 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.