August 28: 1 additional COVID-19 death in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of August 28 at 6:20 p.m., there were a total of 33,436 cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 335 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus is at 392, one more from yesterday

The DHHS reports that 25,282 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 168 active hospitalizations with 1,982 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 355,731 people have been tested with 321,782 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.

