August 27: Nebraska surpasses 33,000 total COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of August 27 at 6:25 p.m., there were a total of 33,101 cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 374 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus is at 391.

The DHHS reports that 25,009 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 174 active hospitalizations with 1,968 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 352,922 people have been tested with 319,318 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.

Latest Stories