August 25: Nebraska sees 32,348 total COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of August 25 at 6:20 p.m., there were a total of 32,348 cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 301 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus is still at 383.

The DHHS reports that 24,524 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 168 active hospitalizations with 1,946 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 345,243 people have been tested with 312,412 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.

Latest Stories