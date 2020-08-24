August 24: Nebraska COVID-19 exceeds 32,000 total cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of August 24 at 6:30 p.m., there were a total of 32,047 cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 158 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus is at 383, five more from yesterday.

The DHHS reports that 24,326 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 154 active hospitalizations with 1,930 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 340,958 people have been tested with 308,434 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.

