August 21: Nebraska sees 278 new COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of August 21 at 6:21 p.m., there were a total of 31,626 cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 278 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus is at 376, three more from yesterday.

The DHHS reports that 23,608 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 140 active hospitalizations with 1,891 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 337,058 people have been tested with 304,956 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.