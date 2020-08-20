August 20: 308 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of August 20 at 6:20 p.m., there were a total of 31,348 cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 308 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus is at 373, two more from yesterday.

The DHHS reports that 23,292 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 146 active hospitalizations with 1,877 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 334,241 people have been tested with 302,419 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.