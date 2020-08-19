August 19: 215 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of August 19 at 6:20 p.m., there were a total of 31,040 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 215 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus is at 371, three more from yesterday.

The DHHS reports that 22,941 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 156 active hospitalizations with 1,851 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 330,704 people have been tested with 299,368 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.

