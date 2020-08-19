August 18: Nebraska sees 6 more COVID-19 deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of August 18 at 7:05 p.m., there were a total of 30,825 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 262 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus is at 368, six more from yesterday.

The DHHS reports that 22,798 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 160 active hospitalizations with 1,8835 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 328,673 people have been tested with 297,553 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.