August 17: Nebraska sees 191 new COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of August 17 at 6:20 p.m., there were a total of 30,563 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 191 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus is at 362, one more from yesterday.

The DHHS reports that 22,647 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 158 active hospitalizations with 1,883 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 325,782 people have been tested with 294,924 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.