August 14: 328 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of August 14 at 6:25 p.m., there were a total of 29,988 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 328 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus is at 361, one more from yesterday.

The DHHS reports that 22,004 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 145 active hospitalizations with 1,880 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 317,977 people have been tested with 287,695 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.

Latest Stories