August 13: 416 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska

by: KCAU STAFF

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of August 13 at 6:24 p.m., there were a total of 29,660 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 416 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus is at 360.

The DHHS reports that 21,463 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 147 active hospitalizations with 1,880 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 314,516 people have been tested with 284,564 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.

