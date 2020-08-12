August 12: 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of August 12 at 6:20 p.m., there were a total of 29,244 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 214 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus is now at 356.

The DHHS reports that 21,463 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 152 active hospitalizations with 1,880 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 309,938 people have been tested with 280,400 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.

Latest Stories