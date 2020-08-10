August 10: 3 new COVID-19 related deaths in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – As of August 10 at 6:20 p.m., there were a total of 28,696 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), that’s 264 new cases.

The total deaths related to the coronavirus is now at 348.

The DHHS reports that 21,113 people have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 162 active hospitalizations with 1,741 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 306,023 people have been tested with 277,036 of them coming back negative.

Below is a listing of cases and deaths by county as reported by DHHS.