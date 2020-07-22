Auditors question spending by ex-Nebraska fair employee

Jaba Horn 13, of Brady, Neb., runs to get on as many rides, at the Nebraska State Fair, before the early afternoon rain fall during the first day of the Nebraska State Fair at Fonner Park, Friday, Aug. 26, 2011 in Grand Island, Neb. (AP Photo/The Lincoln Journal-Star, Brynn Anderson)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State auditors say a former finance chief for the Nebraska State Fair collected nearly $150,000 in undocumented payments through a company he created last year.

Auditors say the review found two checks totaling $149,415.60 that were made out to RKBB Enterprises Inc. RKBB Enterprises was created in May 2019 by Brandon Kopke, the fair’s former chief of finance and administration. Kopke resigned in November after telling board members that the fair was headed for bankruptcy.

State auditors say they identified the questionable payments during a review of the fair’s spending. They say they couldn’t find any invoices for the payments or connect them to any services provided for the fair.

Latest Stories