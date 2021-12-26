LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A new Kansas audit says a child welfare provider that served Omaha-area families was plagued with mounting debt, poor money management, and other problems even before it won a Nebraska state contract.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the audit of Saint Francis Ministries shows a nonprofit in financial disarray, with managers who spent money on themselves instead of programs and a chief executive at the time who enjoyed lavish trips paid for by the organization.

The audit also states that Saint Francis has since taken steps to correct those issues. A Saint Francis spokesperson says the organization is now financially stable.