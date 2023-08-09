LINCOLN, Neb (KCAU) — The man convicted of murdering Sydney Loofe in 2017 has asked a court to proceed with his execution.

According to our ABC affiliate KETV, Aubrey Trail has filed a motion asking the Nebraska Supreme Court to set an execution date in his case. Trail, who was sentenced to death in 2021, said in his motion that he does not plan to conduct further litigation that would potentially extend the date of his execution, KETV reports.

In 2017 Trail and his girlfriend had been planning to kill someone before they met Loofe, who was 24 at the time of her death, on Tinder. The two strangled and dismembered Loofe, her body was later found dismembered in garbage bags.

Trail was convicted of the murder in 2019 however he was not sentenced to death until 2021 when a 3-judge panel decided his fate. His girlfriend and codefendant, Bailey Boswell, was given a life sentence for her role in the murder. Had she been sentenced to death she would have been the woman in Nebraska History to have been sentenced to death.

Trail had attempted to have the verdict in the case thrown out when he slashed in throat in front of the jury. However, a judge ruled that Trail is not allowed to cause his own mistrial. This was found to be the case twice.