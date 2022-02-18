OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Attorneys for U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry argue that they should be allowed to present allegations to a jury that the Nebraska Republican was “set up” by federal authorities, while prosecutors countered that attacking their investigation was inappropriate.

A judge’s ruling on the matter will determine what jurors are allowed to hear in his trial, now scheduled for March 15 in Los Angeles.

Fortenberry faces charges alleging that he lied to federal authorities who were investigating an illegal 2016 contribution to his campaign from a foreign national.

Prosecutors have also accused him of failing to properly disclose the donations from Gilbert Chagoury, a Nigerian businessman of Labanese descent.