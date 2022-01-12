OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Attorneys are arguing over whether a jury should be allowed to hear statements that Nebraska U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry made to federal prosecutors who were investigating an illegal, $30,000 donation to his campaign from a foreign national.

Attorneys for the nine-term Republican asked a judge to bar the statements he made during an FBI interview from his upcoming trial.

Prosecutors opposed the motion, and U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. didn’t immediately rule on the matter during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.