Atkinson man state’s first traffic fatality for 2021

(AP) — Police in Grand Island say the grandfather of a Nebraska football player died this week in the state’s first traffic fatality of 2021.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that 75-year-old Merle Liewer, of Atkinson, died in the Monday morning crash in south Grand Island.
Police Capt. Jim Duering says the crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highways 281 and 34, when the semitrailer Liewer was driving hit a pickup truck and rolled.
Liewer is the grandfather of Nebraska receiver Wyatt Liewer and the father of former Husker defensive lineman Jamie Liewer, a three-year letter winner from 1990 to 1992.
