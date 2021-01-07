Arrest made in killing outside Omaha barbershop

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say an arrest has been made in the shooting outside a barbershop last week that killed one man and injured another.

Police said in a news release Thursday that 22-year-old Brevin Fleming has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, assault and weapons counts in the Saturday shooting death of 22-year-old Jumeez Sherman.

Police say Sherman was shot in front of Transitions Barber & Beauty shop Saturday afternoon and died Sunday.

Another man, 21-year-old Desmond Edwards, was also wounded in the shooting and hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

