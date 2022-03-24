OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Around 150 people in law enforcement and others are scouring land in southeastern Nebraska in search of a woman who’s been missing for nine months.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the search began Thursday at Table Rock State Wildlife Management Area about 40 miles east of Beatrice and will go over some 700 acres in search of the remains of 55-year-old Linda Dillard of Tecumseh.

The Nebraska State Patrol says those searching include rescue teams, experts in identifying human remains, cadaver dogs and a University of Nebraska-Lincoln forensic anthropologist professor and several students.

Dillard last was seen near Table Rock on June 16.

Investigators think she was the victim of a crime, but no one has been arrested in connection with her disappearance.