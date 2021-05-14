Arizona man arrested after several threats made in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an Arizona man was charged with making several threats against schools and other businesses around Omaha in April.

Andrew Isaac Abrams, of Tucson, Arizona, was charged Thursday with transmitting a series of threats in interstate commerce.

The threats were received April 23 at schools in the Omaha, Millard, Elkhorn and West Community school districts, as well as at the Douglas County Courthouse and Union Pacific Railroad headquarters.

Law enforcement officials quickly determined the threats were a hoax and came from out of state.

It was not clear if Abrams had a connection to Omaha.