Application for food assistance benefits in Nebraska ends July 19

LINCOLN, NEB. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is reminding families to apply for food assistance through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT).

The program is meant to help families who are eligible for free or reduced-price meals that are impacted by school closures.

Partnering with the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE), P-EBT will be added to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). They are also offering it to other eligible households.

Nebraska families who are already part SNAP do not need to apply and will have their benefits automatically placed on their EBT card, but families who are eligible by their schools to receive free or reduced-price lunches will need to apply for P-EBT through the P-EBT online application. They will then have a “P-EBT” card mailed to them.

The application period run through Sunday, July 19. Applicants will need to provide the name of their school, student ID number (if utilized), child(ren) name, parent/guardian name, and mailing address.

Families can also apply by calling the ACCESSNebraska hotline at 800-383-4278 or stop by participating food banks that can help fill out applications in person if they don’t have access to the internet.

Money will be distributed twice, once between July 28-31 and another between August 15-19. The number of times families will receive the benefits will vary based on the number of months of eligibility determined for the child(ren) for the free/reduced school lunch program during the months of March, April, and May. If a child is eligible for the maximum amount of P-EBT benefits, they will receive a total of $281. The July maximum issuance is $141, and the August issuance maximum is $140.

P-EBT benefits can be used to buy food at grocery stores and farmer’s markets that accept SNAP EBT and to purchase groceries online at Amazon and Walmart.

