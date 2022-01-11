DENTON, Neb. (AP) — Another mountain lion sighting in eastern Nebraska has some people wondering if the animal’s population is on the rise and moving beyond known populations in the western part of the state.

So far, state game officials aren’t convinced. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the latest finding came when a deceased female was last month near Denton, south of Lincoln. The animal had been shot.

Also last month, a mountain lion was struck and killed by a car near Arlington, and a game camera captured images of a mountain lion near Lincoln.

Game officials say they receive several reports annually about mountain lions, but most don’t make the news.