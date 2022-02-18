ALVO, Neb. (AP) — A recall effort that saw petition organizers sue the southeastern Nebraska village of Alvo to get the question before voters has ousted one village board member and retained another.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Robin LaPage was unseated on a more than 2-to-1 vote Tuesday. In a closer vote, board member Larry Langer kept his seat.

Organizers who sought the recall collected enough signatures last year to force the vote, but the village board voted 5-0 in October not to move forward with the election.

Organizers sued, and a judge ordered the election to proceed, ruling that state election law isn’t negotiable.