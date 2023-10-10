LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — An all-terrain wheelchair manufactured by a company in Columbus has been named the winner of this year’s “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”

The all-terrain tracked wheelchair, manufactured by Rocket Mobility, came out on top after Nebraskans voted on a series of head-to-head matchups throughout the month of September. The four-round, 16-man bracket attracted 50,00 votes.

The chief operating chair and executive vice president of manufacturing for the NE Chamber said that the competition puts the creativity, ingenuity, inventions, and entrepreneurship of Nebraska manufacturers on display.

“This contest really puts the creativity, ingenuity, inventions, and entrepreneurship of Nebraska manufacturers on display,” said Mike Johnson. “In addition to recognizing the skilled Nebraskans driving the manufacturing industry today, our goal is to illuminate these high-tech, problem-solving careers to the next generation. We hope these products and manufacturers in this contest inspire the youth of Nebraska to check out careers in this field!”

Nebraska Public Power District economic development manager Nicole Sedlacek said that the event is a great way to highlight Nebraska’s manufacturing industry.

“The contest is a great way to highlight our state’s manufacturing industry by showcasing the ingenuity and craftsmanship of products made right here in Nebraska,” Sedlacek said. “It’s always so exciting to see what products compete because it shows how diverse Nebraska’s manufacturing industry is and all the incredible options it offers.”

The winner of the competition was announced at the NE Champer’s Manufacturing Summit in La Vista. All 16 event finalists were invited to the event to display their products.