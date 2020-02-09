All 27 Nebraska bridges damaged by 2019 flooding now open

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
neb. flood 5_1554328765444.jpg.jpg

HADAR, Neb. (AP) – All the bridges damaged during last spring’s massive flooding in Nebraska have now been reopened.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation said the Nebraska 13 bridge near Hadar in northeast Nebraska reopened Friday. The bridge about four miles north of Norfolk was the final one of 27 bridges damaged during last spring’s flooding to reopen.

The flooding last March caused the closure of 3,300 miles of highway in Nebraska. All of the highways affected by the flooding have been reopened.

The Transportation Department says it spent $2.8 million to replace the Hadar bridge. 

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.