After 318 days, Nebraska has no active flood warnings

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – For the first time in over 300 days, there are no active flood warnings in Nebraska.

That’s according to the Nebraska State Patrol. They posted on their Facebook page that as of 8:27 a.m. Thursday, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency reported the lack of flood warnings. This is the first time since February 4, or 318 days, that there are no active warnings.

The state of Nebraska has encountered many floods over the year including massive flooding throughout the state in March and more flooding throughout the summer.

