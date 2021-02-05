Advocates back Nebraska bill to extend protection orders

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska’s biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic’s impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Advocates for people who have experienced harassment, domestic abuse or sexual assault have backed a bill that would extend protection orders from one to five years and make it easier to get one.

The measure by Sen. Adam Morfeld, of Lincoln, seeks to address the challenges some people face when the orders protecting them expire.

Advocates said victims are often forced to track when a protection order is set to expire, and they have to get their request notarized.

Morfeld’s bill pending before the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee would eliminate the notarization requirement and extend the duration of orders so survivors don’t have to renew them as frequently.