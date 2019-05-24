Abortion drug notice bill heads to final vote in Nebraska

Nebraska News

It would require telling women information about continuing their pregnancy.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill that would require Nebraska abortion providers to give women information about possibly continuing their pregnancy after taking the first of two abortion drugs is headed to a final vote in the Legislature.

Lawmakers advanced the measure Thursday through a second-round Thursday despite criticism that the information isn't backed by scientific evidence. The vote was 36-9 after supporters overcame a legislative filibuster.

Sen. Joni Albrecht, of Thurston, says the bill enures that women have a right to know all of their options when they consider an abortion with medication.

Opponents say the bill is premised on a faulty and unethical study.

Wisconsin is considering a similar bill. Kansas' Republican-dominated Legislature passed a measure but failed to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's veto.

