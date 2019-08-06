A Bride’s Wish: Woman fighting for life gets married in hospital room

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — The happy hum of a wedding day fills the air around 31-year-old Melissa Jordan.

Bouquets are bundled, final decorations are arranged and the rings are ready. But Jordan’s wedding is taking place in her hospital room at CHI Bergan Mercy hospital.

“I’m just so happy she was able to get her last wish,” said Elise Chesson, Jordan’s sister and maid of honor.

Jordan is suffering from incurable liver and renal failure. When she expressed her desire to marry her longtime partner and fiance, Boenerges Duran, the staff at CHI Bergan Mercy decided to make it happen.

“Originally we thought we’d just go out and buy a dress and buy some flowers and do something real simple,” said Debra Reeg, a nurse practitioner at the hospital, “On a whim, last Wednesday night, I decided that I would put a post on this wedding Facebook page I’m on and ask if anybody had a dress they wanted to donate.”

Reeg said strangers stepped up to donate not only a dress, but flowers, cake, decorations, hair and make-up services, photography and more.

So, Jordan spent the morning of her wedding day as many brides do: getting ready to see her groom.

Then, Duran walked down the hospital hall and into Jordan’s room, the couple clutching hands and taking their vows, becoming husband and wife.

“Once I saw her I was like ‘wow’. That’s really her. That’s really her. That’s my wife. That is my wife. That’s all I had to say. That is my wife now and forever,” Duran said.