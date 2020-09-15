970 ecstasy pills, marijuana, handgun found during I-80 traffic stop

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers arrested two people after finding controlled substances and a firearm during a traffic stop on I-80 near Sutherland.
According to a release, troopers saw a Kia Optima going east, traveling at 101 miles per hour on I-80 near mile marker 152. During the traffic stop, a trooper smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed 970 pills of ecstasy, four pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded handgun.
The driver, Jabreel Castleberry, 22, of Kentwood, Michigan, and passenger Nyesha Gill Johnson, 19, of Wyoming, Michigan, were both arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession with intent to distribute
- Possession of more than one pound of marijuana
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Both were lodged in Keith County Jail.
Latest Stories
- Digital Exclusive: Siouxland citizens thank truck drivers during Truck Driver Appreciation Week
- Comedian Jon Stewart presses Congress to help veterans exposed to burn pits
- September 15: 328 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska
- Game of the Week: #3 Ashland-Greenwood vs. #1 Wayne
- Donated blood to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies