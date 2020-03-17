8 Nebraskans on cruise ship brought back for quarantine

The building housing the biocontainment unit at Nebraska Medical Center is seen in this Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 photo in Omaha, Neb. The center is treating patient potentially exposed to a viral outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. (AP Photo/Josh Funk)

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine announced that they brought eight people back to Nebraska for quarantine.

UNMC and Nebraska Medicine, in collaboration with the Assistant Secretary of Preparedness & Response and the Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services, supported an operation to bring home eight Nebraska residents who had been passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship on Tuesday. Those eight individuals will be quarantined in their homes and be monitored by local public health officials.

Between Sunday and Monday, four more people from the Diamond Princess cruise ship left the National Quarantine Unit. There is one person left from the cruise ship that might leave the NQU in the next day or two, depending on the test results.

On Monday, a 24-bed unit within the Nebraska Medical Center was dedicated and segmented for a confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients who require hospital care. The unit has negative air pressure throughout.

Two people in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit have been moved to the new unit. Those are a 36-year-old woman from Omaha who remains in critical condition and a former Diamond Princess passenger who suffered from a ground-level fall that continues to be in good condition.

On Monday, a 16-year-old boy from Crofton, Nebraska, who had been treated in the Biocontainment Unit, was discharged after three negative tests of COVID-19. The Biocontainment Unit is empty and will be used as a surge location going forward.

