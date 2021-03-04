770 lbs of marijuana found during Nebraska traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) troopers arrested two California men after finding 770 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Wednesday near Seward.

According to the NSP, at around 3:50 p.m., a trooper saw a cargo van speeding and failing to signal as it traveled east on Interstate 80.

During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the van.

Officials said a search of the vehicle revealed 770 pounds of marijuana hidden in the cargo area of the van.

NSP arrested the driver, Javier Hernandez-Romano, 29, and the passenger, Gustavo Perez Heuerta, 21, both of Redwood Valley, California for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Both men are currently lodged in the Seward County Jail.